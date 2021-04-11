Trump rips McConnell as a 'total stone cold loser' and SOB during Mar-a-Lago speech: reports
www.rawstory.com

Former President Donald Trump reportedly went off on Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) during a speech to major Republican donors at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday.

While the event was closed to the press, multiple reporters are hearing from sources inside the room.

Here's what Washington Post correspondent Josh Dawsey reported:

Here's what New York Times correspondent Shane Goldmacher reported:



Trump also complained that McConnell never said thanks for hiring his wife, according to Maggie Haberman of The New York Times.


Trump also gave a speech against immigration that sounded like the speech he gave when he officially kicked off his 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump also told a "sir" story, which are widely viewed as a tell he's being dishonest, that the coronavirus vaccine should be called a "Trumpcine."