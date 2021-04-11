Trump rips McConnell as a 'total stone cold loser' and SOB during Mar-a-Lago speech: reports

Former President Donald Trump reportedly went off on Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) during a speech to major Republican donors at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday.
While the event was closed to the press, multiple reporters are hearing from sources inside the room.
Here's what Washington Post correspondent Josh Dawsey reported:
"If we had a real leader instead of Mitch, who is a total stone cold loser, if we had a real leader, he would have…
Here's what New York Times correspondent Shane Goldmacher reported:
Trump also said he wished that Mike Pence "had the courage" regarding not supporting certifying the election
Trump also complained that McConnell never said thanks for hiring his wife, according to Maggie Haberman of The New York Times.
Trump rant on McConnell at RNC was brutal, per attendee. He took credit for Mr. McConnell's margin of win. "Did he…
Trump also gave a speech against immigration that sounded like the speech he gave when he officially kicked off his 2016 presidential campaign.
"They're coming in from the Middle East. They're not sending their best people. You have murderers, you have rapist…
Trump also told a "sir" story, which are widely viewed as a tell he's being dishonest, that the coronavirus vaccine should be called a "Trumpcine."
Trump says someone came to him, who he refers to as "sir," and suggested that it be called a "Trumpcine." Mocked Fa…