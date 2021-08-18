Trump has a tantrum over 'stupid man' Mitch McConnell: 'I should have taken him out'
Donald Trump speaks at Joint Base Andrews. (MSNBC/screen grab)

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday called Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) a "stupid man" because he allowed a bipartisan infrastructure bill to pass.

"I'm the one that got him elected," Trump told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo. "I endorsed him. He was going to lose the election and I endorsed him and he went up 20 points in Kentucky. I love Kentucky and they like me."

"But I shouldn't have done it," he insisted. "I should have taken him out in the primary which I could have done."

Later in the interview, Trump said that McConnell "made a horrible miscalculation" by working with the Democrats to pass an infrastructure bill.

"Mitch McConnell should be ashamed of himself," he ranted. "He's a stupid man and I've said it for a long time."

