Trump ripped as the 'Mussolini of Mar-a-Lago' for pushing a cover-up of his supporters' insurrection
President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve Party (Photo: Screen capture)

Former President Donald Trump was blasted as the "Mussolini of Mar-a-Lago" for pushing to block a 9/11-style commission to investigate the insurrection by his supporters seeking to overturn the election.

CNN's Jim Acosta said, "Republican leaders have made the decision to put next year's midterm election ahead of the good of the country and that Trump is the key to winning back control of Congress."

"You remember the Mussolini of Mar-a-Lago writing in his blog — which has become his online diary you could say — Trump demanded that Republican shut down this commission, saying 'hopefully Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy are listening.' Were they listening? It's like he pressed his button for another diet Coke," he said.