Trump overstated net worth by $2.2 billion in one year: NY attorney general

New York Attorney General Letitia James has accused former President Donald Trump of routinely overstating his net worth.

ABC News first reported on James' motion for a summary judgment in a $250 million lawsuit against Trump and his family.

In the filing, Trump is accused of lying when he claimed in 2014 that he was worth $6.7 billion in assets — overstating his wealth by over $2.2 billion.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

James requested that the court issue a decision against Trump without going to trial.

"Based on the undisputed evidence, no trial is required for the Court to determine that Defendants presented grossly and materially inflated asset values in the SFCs and then used those SFCs repeatedly in business transactions to defraud banks and insurers," the motion states.

Trump has said that he did nothing wrong.

A judge has scheduled the trial for October.