Denied: New York judge strikes down Trump motion to reassign NYAG's lawsuit

A New York judge on Wednesday denied a motion from former President Donald Trump's legal team to have New York Attorney General Letitia James' lawsuit against the Trump Organization reassigned to a new judge. James is suing the Trump Organization for alleged fraud.
Administrative Judge Adam Silvera said in a Wednesday filing that state Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron was properly assigned the case. Engoron has a history of ruling against Trump.
"Consistent with court procedure, the General Clerk's Office appropriately assigned this action to Judge Engoron, on grounds that plaintiff identified it as "related" to the Special Proceeding," Silvera wrote in his ruling.
MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin pointed out that the ruling came during a day of bad news for Trump.
"This ruling leaves Engoron, who is already VERY knowledgeable about the alleged years-long fraud, in place to hear the NYAG's motion to enjoin the Trump Org. from moving material assets. That hearing is scheduled for 10/31," Rubin wrote on Twitter. "And between this ruling, today's deposition in the E. Jean Carroll case; and a CA court's holding that yet more John Eastman communications are evidence of Trump's crimes (and therefore have to be turned over to 1/6 committee), this is another *not good* legal day for Trump."
