Trump posts first tweet since days after Jan. 6 featuring mugshot

Donald Trump on Thursday posts his first tweet since days after Jan. 6 attack on Capitol.

The former president’s post on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, features the booking photo from his arrest in Fulton County, Georgia, along with a link to his fundraising website.

“Election interference,” Trump wrote. “Never Surrender!”

Trump hadn’t posted on the social media site now owned by Elon Musk since Jan. 8, 2021.

Twitter issued a permanent ban against Trump citing the “risk of further incitement of violence.”

The Associated Press reported that "Musk made the announcement in the evening after holding a poll that asked Twitter users to click 'yes' or 'no' on whether Trump’s account should be restored. The 'yes' vote won, with 51.8%. Previously, Musk had said Twitter would establish new procedures and a 'content moderation council' before making decisions to restore suspended accounts."

“The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” Musk tweeted according to the report, noting the billionaire's use of a Latin phrase meaning “the voice of the people, the voice of God.”

Musk reinstated Trump’s account in November but the former president declined to use the site until Thursday, just after surrendering to authorities in Fulton County.