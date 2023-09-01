GOP House committee leader says Trump is too old to be party’s nominee

A House Republican said Friday that Donald Trump is too old to be his party’s presidential nominee, but when pressed Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) wouldn't rule out supporting the former president.

Gallagher, in an interview with a Milwaukee television station, cited a “no boomer” policy in calling for a younger candidate to lead his party.

Asked if he would support Trump if he were the nominee, Gallagher told WISN 12, “You know, obviously I'd prefer someone younger to be the nominee, so we'll see where it goes with the nomination.”

“I want to see that we have the strongest candidate. I intend to support the nominee. I'm certainly not voting for Biden,” added Gallagher, who chairs the Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party, and the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Cyber, Information Technologies, and Innovation.

“I've said that I want someone else to be the Republican nominee right now, someone younger, who I think might actually carry on some of the Trump policies on China in a way, but I have a ‘no boomer’ policy right now.

“So no boomers for nominee.”

