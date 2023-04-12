'From the man who brought you windmill cancer': Critics baffled by Trump's 'nuclear warming' threat

In an interview with Fox host Tucker Carlson, former President Donald Trump claimed that he was an environmentalist because he has been fighting against "nuclear warming."

It's a topic he briefly mentioned in 2018 after meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, where he began talking about what is generally referred to as nuclear proliferation. At that time, he was bragging about his work to get North Korea to denuclearize.

"When I listen to people talk about global warming.. a big problem is nuclear warming. Nobody even talks about it. The environmentalists talk about all this nonsense in many cases. I've become a environmentalist in my own way," Trump claimed.

Speaking to Carlson, Trump explained that if nuclear weapons blow up, then it's really bad for the environment.

"All it takes is one madman…and you’re going to have a problem the likes of which the world has never seen," said Trump.

"The biggest problem, Trump says, is 'nuclear warming.' What is he talking about?" Mother Jones' David Corn asked.

He was joined by Ray Wert asking what it was.

William Buecker had his own idea about what it might be: "Nuclear warming? Is this along the same lines as when the wind stops blowing your TV goes off? And windmill noise causes cancer?"

"From the makers of inject yourself w/ bleach & rake the leaves to prevent forest fires," joked user Keith.

The idea of nuclear proliferation is a major concern among advocates for global peace, however.