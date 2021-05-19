Manhattan DA expects to bring charges in Trump Org case before he retires next year: ex-prosecutor Preet Bharara

On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "The Lead," former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara suggested that the Manhattan district attorney intends to bring charges in the criminal investigation of the Trump Organization before, according to rumors, he leaves office next year.

"The New York Attorney General Letitia James, she's essentially joining forces with the Manhattan district attorney, Cy Vance, his last year in office," said anchor Jake Tapper. "Does that mean that the end of this investigation might be near?"

"You know, that's the speculation, and as one of the people who have speculated to, that Cy Vance is retiring," said Bharara. "The primary for that race is in a month. There will be a new district attorney in office in January. Cy Vance is taking other measures of hiding an outside accounting firm and hiring a private lawyer and bringing that person within the district attorney's office, Mike Pomeranz, a distinguished lawyer, has been on both the defense and the prosecution."

"It just strikes me that if you've been doing an investigation for a while, you're leaving office, you're hiring someone from outside for continuity, that you have at least some serious expectation that you're either going to close the case or, I think more likely given the tea leaves that we're all reading, that you're going to bring the case before you leave office and not leave it to your successor."

Watch below: