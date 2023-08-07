Trump indictment sharply splits Americans along party lines, poll shows
A Donald Trump supporter poses for a photo before the 56th Annual Silver Elephant Dinner hosted by the South Carolina Republican Party on Aug. 5, 2023, in Columbia, South Carolina. - Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images North America/TNS

Half of American voters think former President Donald Trump tried to stay in office illegally, putting democracy at risk, but another third believes his efforts to overturn the 2020 election were legal, a poll showed Sunday.

Sharply divided along party lines, the CBS News/YouGov poll released Sunday found 57% of Americans see last week’s federal indictment of the former president as upholding the rule of law while 52% said it was upholding democracy.

But roughly the same number, 59%, said they thought the indictment was an attempt to stop Trump’s presidential campaign.

