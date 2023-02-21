Donald Trump to accept Proud Boys subpoena for Jan. 6 trial: Report

Former President Donald Trump will reportedly accept a subpoena related to the Jan. 6 trial of members of the Proud Boys group.

Four group members, including leader Enrique Tarrio, said they would subpoena Trump as part of their defense. They are accused of trying to overturn the 2020 election with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"Donald Trump called on patriots to stop the steal. We're calling on Donald Trump to take the stand," Norm Pattis, an attorney for Proud Boy Joseph Biggs, said last week.

Politico correspondent Kyle Cheney reported Tuesday that the Trump team had decided to accept Biggs' subpoena.

"Norm Pattis, lawyer for Proud Boy Joe Biggs, says he expects the government to announce today that Donald TRUMP's attorney Evan Corcoran has agreed to accept service of the defense's subpoena," Cheney wrote.

It was not immediately clear how Trump would participate in the Proud Boys' defense.