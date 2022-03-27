'They’ve never had a crowd this big in this big area of big crowds': Trump on his anemic Georgia rally size
Former president Donald Trump during an interview with Newsmax. (Screenshot)

President Donald Trump is desperately trying to convince people that his crowd size is larger than it was, again. The bizarre obsession dates back to Trump's 2017 inauguration, in which Trump forced his staff to tell the press that the crowd was the largest in history.

Former press secretary refused to do it, instead, saying he would go on to say that it was the largest crowd in history "both in-person and online." Trump's was the first inauguration in the U.S. where video streaming is prevalent. While the technology existed previously, it wasn't widely available or used on all social media platforms in the past, while in 2016 it was.

Ahead of his Georgia rally, Trump spoke to Newsmax, explaining about his rally crowd: “They’ve never had a crowd this big in this big area of big crowds."

He explained it was "record-breaking."

The network didn't air the interview publicly until well after the Trump speech was over.

The crowd has been reported to be the smallest since 2016.

"I've covered more than two dozen Trump rallies around the nation. This is the smallest crowd I've seen at a rally of his in Georgia since he won the 2016 election—significantly smaller than the crowd in Perry in September," tweeted Greg Bluestein, a political reporter at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Trump's office claimed that there were 25,000 to 30,000 attendees, which Bluestein also explained was wrong.

See it below:


'They’ve never had a crowd this big in this big area of big crowds' www.youtube.com

