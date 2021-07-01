Trump compares Republicans dealing with Dems on infrastructure to England negotiating with the Nazis

President Donald Trump took a hefty swing at Democrats and Republicans on Wednesday night during Sean Hannity's Fox News show. Hannity previously served as an adviser to the Trump campaign while still working for Fox.

"I call them weak Republicans," said Trump, talking about those dealing with Democrats on the infrastructure bill. "They walk into the White House — I've been watching for four weeks now — they walk in, they meet Biden, he doesn't know what the hell's happening. He's sitting, and they're talking about infrastructure. And finally, they walk out, they have a deal, and the deal is a terrible deal."

"Well, we need better leadership at the Senate level," Trump said attacking the GOP Senate lader. "You need better leadership. You need somebody better than Mitch McConnell."



"Yeah," Hannity agreed.

"Mitch McConnell can no longer do the job," Trump claimed.

"It sort of reminds me of England a long time ago," said Trump. "We have a deal. You remember the deal they made with Germany? Not too good. That didn't work out well for them, right?"

