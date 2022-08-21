GOP operative claims Democrats are 'persecuting' Donald Trump because he 'incited a revolution'

Political operative Dick Morris claimed on Newsmax's Saturday Report that the Democratic Party is abusing the American legal apparatus to prevent former President Donald Trump from seeking reelection in 2024 because they are upset about him having "incited a revolution" on January 6th, 2021.

Trump was impeached by the United States House of Representatives for inciting the insurrection at the Capitol after he exhausted all of his attempts to overturn the 2020 election that he lost in a landslide to President Joe Biden.

Morris, who worked in the administrations of Trump and ex-President Bill Clinton, believes that the more resistance Trump faces, the stronger he will become.

"Trump derives energy from people who oppose him. And it fuels him. It orients him. He feels righteous. He feels that he's correct and it energizes him. And these raids and this persecution of Donald Trump is something that won't deter him from running. It'll accelerate him to run," said Morris.

He continued:

I think we have to understand the point I make in my book, 'The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback', Democrats have given up on the political process to keep Trump out of office. They've seen after primary, after primary, after primary, week after week, that Trump is winning everything; and they realized that they can't beat him in the Republican primary.



They had tried to get [Republican Florida Governor Ron] DeSantis and others into the race, but they see that they're not going to get in because Trump has a lock on this nomination. So what they're trying to do is to knock him off the ballot through the courts. And the vehicle they've chosen is to indict him for sedition, which is the crime that he allegedly committed when they claim that he incited a revolution against the United States on January 6th. In fact, it would be the only unarmed revolution in history. It's preposterous to say that this out-of-control mob was somehow a revolutionary army.

Morris then contradicted himself by stating that the Federal Bureau of Investigation's execution of a search warrant at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida on August 8th was akin to prohibiting Southern Confederates from serving in elected office after the Civil War.

"The Democrats are trying to manufacture the idea that January 6th was such a rebellion because — and the timing of this is very significant to the Mar-a-Lago raid — because it came after Trump had a winning streak in primaries, thereby debunking the notion that he could be defeated by the ballot box," Morris proclaimed, adding that the warrant "was executed precisely 90 days before the midterm elections, so it did not run afoul of the FBI rule that you can't do anything to affect the election within 90 days."