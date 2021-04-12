Trump ridiculed for accepting 'participation trophy' after Rick Scott shares photo of 'pathetic' award

Twitter/screen grab
Donald Trump was mocked on Monday after Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) shared a photo of a so-called Champion of Freedom Award that was given to the former president over the weekend.
The photo was taken at a Saturday event where Trump called Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell a "dumb son of a bitch." But the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) promoted the event by retweeting Scott's photo on Monday.
This weekend I was proud to recognize President Donald Trump with the inaugural @NRSC Champion for Freedom Award.
President Trump fought for American workers, secured the border, and protected our constitutional rights. https://t.co/4jjy88FRVr pic.twitter.com/A9I2sATdkn
— Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) April 12, 2021
Commenters on Twitter were not impressed, with some accusing the NRSC of inventing the award as a ruse to stage a photo op between Trump and Scott.
Read some of the responses below.
The NRSC made up a new award, bought a down market brass bowl from World Market and presented it to Donald Trump this weekend as if he were the winner of a c-list pro-am golf tournament. pic.twitter.com/wOYe0aunZf
— Tim Miller (@Timodc) April 12, 2021
I thought Republicans were against participation trophies.
When did that change?
— Christopher Budd (@ChristopherBudd) April 12, 2021
And the best part may be that they had to pull his ass off the golf course just to give him the phony “award."
— BenderHeel (@BenderHeel) April 12, 2021
I know Trump has a big ass, but there isn't enough room for all these Republicans to kiss it at the same time.
— Wear A Damn Mask (@DCJohnNorton) April 12, 2021
Strong participation trophy vibes on this one
— Double Name (@trynagethere) April 12, 2021
Shame he won't be allowed to take that with him to prison.
— LindaC (@LDCDee) April 12, 2021
how sad! while at it, they should give the twice impeached former guy a swimsuit award too.
— Esteevaugn (@Esteevaugn) April 12, 2021
Looks more like a cheesy engraved bowl from “Things Remembered" at the mall.
— Your therapist friend (@Yourtherapistf1) April 12, 2021
And then backlit the photo like they're standing in the fires of hell. Apropos.
— Elaine A (@OuttaMyLaine) April 12, 2021
They could have engraved a toilet bowl as well and it would have the same meaning.
— Tea121036 (@tea121036) April 12, 2021
Everyone really does get a trophy, huh?
— MamaLawyer (@MamaLawyer3) April 12, 2021
You'd think they'd at least spend that recurring donation slush fund on a nicer trophy
— Dylan Lopez (@Thats_Dylan) April 12, 2021
Oh ffs, how pathetic.
— Susan Thomas 😷💉💪🏾 (@thomasfamily84) April 12, 2021
I just threw up in my mouth.
— John Scott (@srqgator1984) April 12, 2021
I see he got all dressed up for the occasion.
— Piccolo Pete (Lizzie) 🇺🇸 (@pete_piccolo) April 12, 2021
He literally did none of those things, sweetie.
— Popeye's Corn Cob Pipe (@swabbidiot) April 12, 2021
Is that big enough for his usual 3 scoops? Is he getting the freedom award because he is somehow not in prison for organizing a violent, bloody insurrection on 1/6?
— Diane 'Supreme Courtyard of Snacks' Kelly (@DianeKelly) April 12, 2021
HAHAHAHAHAHAHA
he met with his sycophant who can help
but refused to meet with @mattgaetz who would have probably been wearing a wire...
pleading the 5th over 75 times when you were investigated for Medicaid fraud paid off...the former guy knows you get omertà, right?
— TheBouton (@bbouton) April 12, 2021