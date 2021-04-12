Trump ridiculed for accepting 'participation trophy' after Rick Scott shares photo of 'pathetic' award
Twitter/screen grab

Donald Trump was mocked on Monday after Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) shared a photo of a so-called Champion of Freedom Award that was given to the former president over the weekend.

The photo was taken at a Saturday event where Trump called Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell a "dumb son of a bitch." But the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) promoted the event by retweeting Scott's photo on Monday.

Commenters on Twitter were not impressed, with some accusing the NRSC of inventing the award as a ruse to stage a photo op between Trump and Scott.

