Trump wouldn't take calls from Republicans during Capitol riot -- he was busy watching TV: report

President Donald Trump dereliction of duty during Wednesday's insurrection was broken down in a damning new report by The Washington Post, titled "Six hours of paralysis: Inside Trump's failure to act after a mob stormed the Capitol."

"Hiding from the rioters in a secret location away from the Capitol, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) appealed to Jared Kushner, President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser. Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) phoned Ivanka Trump, the president's daughter. And Kellyanne Conway, a longtime Trump confidante and former White House senior adviser, called an aide whom she knew was standing at the president's side," the newspaper reported.

"But as senators and House members trapped inside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday begged for immediate help during the siege, they struggled to get through to the president, who — safely ensconced in the West Wing — was too busy watching fiery television images of the crisis that was unfolding around them to act or even to bother to hear their cries for help," the newspaper explained.



A "close advisor" explained the situation.

"If it's TiVo, he just hits pause and takes the calls. If it's live TV, he watches it, and he was just watching it all unfold," the source explained.

The story described Trump as "more passive viewer than resolute leader, repeatedly failing to perform even the basic duties of his job."

"The man who vowed to be president of law and order failed to enforce the law or restore order. The man who has always seen himself as the protector of uniformed police sat idly by as the Capitol Police were outnumbered, outmaneuvered, trampled on — and, in one case, killed. And the man who has long craved the power of the presidency abdicated many of the responsibilities of the commander in chief, even having to be prodded into belatedly calling up reinforcements from the National Guard," The Post reported. "The episode when Trump supporters rose up against their own government, leaving five dead, will also be central to any impeachment proceedings, critical to federal prosecutors considering incitement charges against him or his family, and a dark cornerstone of his presidential legacy."