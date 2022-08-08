Donald Trump's property appraisal documents submitted to New york investigators

Real estate giant Cushman & Wakefield has handed over thousands of documents relating to appraisals of former President Donald Trump's properties to New York Attorney General Letitia James' office, NBC News reported on Monday.

James on Friday notified State Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron, who held Cushman & Wakefield in contempt last month, that it had "received Cushman’s production, which amounts to about 35,867 documents since entry of this court’s contempt order." James also asked Engoron to "dissolve the contempt order and hold any contempt purged, without any fines due or owing."

James is conducting civil investigations into Trump's business holdings, which evidence that she has amassed suggests that the Trump Organization overvalued and devalued properties in order to obtain loans and evade taxes. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is running a concurring criminal probe into the Trump brand's practices.

Cushman, one of the largest brokerage and management firms in New York City, was subpoenaed last fall and in February but refused to comply sufficiently.

"In court filings, the attorney general's office said it also discovered 'serious problems' with some of Cushman's appraisals for the Trump Organization over the years," NBC noted, "including 40 Wall Street, his Seven Springs property in New York, and his Los Angeles golf club."