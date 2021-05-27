Seth Meyers: Do they need Trump to show up with a shovel in a t-shirt saying ‘I love burying bodies?’

"Late Night" host Seth Meyers unleashed on the legal systems that have held back on indicting Donald Trump. According to Meyers, it shouldn't be that hard given Trump's frequent admissions of guilt.
Responding to the news that the New York District Attorney has impaneled a grand jury, Meyers said that he was shocked it took DA Cy Vance two years to uncover the fraud necessary to launch a grand jury.
"He's arguably confessed to multiple crimes in public, incited a violent insurrection, he's been impeached twice, has been an unindicted co-conspirator in a hush-money case, paid $750 in federal income taxes while president, and did everything possible to hide his taxes from public view. At this point I wouldn't be shocked if he tried to claim a deduction for a bribe. I mean, what else do we need? Trump to show up to a Fox News interview with a shovel in a shirt saying 'I love burying bodies?'" Meyers asked.
See the "Closer Look" segment in the video below:
