Trump is saddened he's becoming irrelevant after being banned from social media: report

The former leader of the free world is growing increasingly irrelevant, according to a new report by The Washington Post.

"On the Internet, former president Donald Trump is sliding toward something he has fought his entire life: irrelevance. Online talk about him has plunged to a five-year low. He's banned or ignored on pretty much every major social media venue. In the last week, Trump's website — including his new blog, fundraising page and online storefront ­— attracted fewer estimated visitors than the pet-adoption service Petfinder and the recipe site Delish," the newspaper reported.

"Trump is still by far the Republican Party's biggest star, and conservative lawmakers and provocateurs are now loudly sparring over the importance of loyalty to him ahead of the 2022 midterm elections or a potential second Trump presidential run," the newspaper noted. "But Trump's continued influence isn't translating into a bigger online audience, according to a Washington Post review of data from four online-analytics firms. Social engagement around Trump — a measure of likes, reactions, comments or shares on content about him across Facebook, Twitter, Reddit and Pinterest — has nosedived 95 percent since January, to its lowest level since 2016."

Trump is unhappy with his increasing irrelevance.

"Trump, who has long boasted about his ability to draw an audience online and dominate the conversation, has complained that his statements are getting nowhere near as much as attention as they once did, people in his orbit have said. They say Trump is increasingly resigned to his banishment from Facebook, a penalty enacted after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and reaffirmed this month, and he's uninterested in joining many of the conservative-friendly online alternatives that have sought to win his endorsement," the newspaper reported. "To win back the spotlight, his team is working on a project they're calling "Trump Media Group," which would launch this summer and could include a new social media platform of Trump's own. Advisers say Trump talks about the project regularly and gets updates from the team building it, though a final product is not ready."

But until then, Trump has his blog.

On Friday, he blogged about airplane maintenance

"Many people have asked about the beautiful Boeing 757 that became so iconic during the Trump rallies. It was effectively kept in storage in Upstate New York in that I was not allowed to use it during my presidency. It is now being fully restored and updated and will be put back into service sometime prior to the end of the year," Trump blogged. "It will soon be brought to a Louisiana service facility for the completion of work, inspection and updating of Rolls-Royce engines, and a brand new paint job. When completed, it will be better than ever, and again used at upcoming rallies!"

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is free to use social media to push his priorities.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton can also share her thoughts.

And although people are talking about Trump less, he is still a topic of conversation.



