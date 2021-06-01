Former Manhattan DA office lawyer explains what to expect from the special grand jury investigating Trump

Legal experts with inside information into the grand jury in the Manhattan district attorney investigation into Donald Trump spoke to MSNBC's Ari Melber Tuesday about some of the information about the proceeding. Melber explained that there is a very real chance that at least one person at the Trump Organization will be indicted as part of the investigation.

Grand juries are secret, but witnesses can reveal some information. Former executive assistant for the Manhattan DA's office, Adam Kaufmann, who worked on white-collar crime, explained that no one would form a special grand jury like this one if indictments weren't coming.

"The impaneling of a special grand jury, it means a lot. It means the prosecutors have spent the past year going through evidence, gathering documents, reviewing them, litigating of course, over the tax records, talking to witnesses. And they have reached a point in this process where they feel there is enough evidence to present to a grand jury. A special grand jury in New York state is a grand jury that will sit for six months or longer that will hear only one or two cases that we hear will focus on the Trump investigation. The district attorney is ready to move forward with witnesses, with strategy. They might compel witnesses to testify. They might charge people. They might immunize people. There is a lot of strategic moves that come with a special grand jury when you have the time to use the grand jury to develop the evidence and make the case."



He said that it seems likely that indictments are coming, and while it's unclear on who will be indicted, "you can say that they're looking at this and thinking, 'we have enough to go forward and bring criminal charges.'"

See the full discussion below:



