Trump seeks to slow DOJ case with new court documents opposing quick special master appeal
Dopnald Trump speaks at rally -- (Photo by Nicholas Kamm for AFP)

Attorneys for former President Donald Trump have told a court that their client opposes the government's expedited appeal of a special master.

In a request to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday, the Department of Justice (DOJ) asked for an expedicted appeal of the special master, who was appointed to review government documents seized from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

"An expedited appeal would serve the interests of justice," the DOJ filing said. "Based on the district court's orders thus far, the government is barred from accessing all of the materials except those with classification markings recovered in August pursuant to a lawful search warrant—and it may continue to be barred from doing so until mid-December or later."

Trump's legal team fired back on Monday with a court filing opposing the expedicted timeline.

"In sum, President Trump opposes the Government's request for expedited briefing only to the extent that it seeks to afford him less than the 30 days provided under the Rules to respond to the Government's principal brief," the Trump team's filing explained.

2020 Election SmartNews