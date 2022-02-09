Trump reminded Steve Bannon of Hitler – according to shocking excerpt from new book
One of the excerpts of New York Times reporter Jeremy Peters' new book Insurgency recalls Steve Bannon's observation that Donald Trump reminded him of Hitler.

The book describes the infamous day in 2015 when President Donald Trump descended the escalator at Trump Tower, surrounded by a crowd, bought and paid for.

At the Fox networks, Roger Ailes was telling staff that Trump was renegotiating his NBC contract and that was the only reason for the presidential campaign.

Bill O’Reilly thought it was nothing more than a joke, the book said.

"I actually laughed when you said you’re going to build this giant wall from San Diego to Brownsville and the Mexicans are going to pay for it," O’Reilly said. "The Mexicans aren’t going to pay for the wall."

Indeed they never did, but that hasn't stopped a kind of cult following for Trump's supporters.

On the announcement day, Trump gave an interview to Breitbart's Matthew Boyle, while editor Bannon stayed back at his multi-million-dollar Washington townhouse.

"Bannon thought about all that had transpired in the five years since [David] Bossie had first asked him to talk to Trump about running for president, and how he had laughed—'Of what country?' On the night before the announcement, Bannon spoke to Trump on the phone and wished him luck. And when he saw Trump make his entrance that morning, he thought he knew exactly what he was seeing. That’s Hitler!, Bannon thought, as the opening scene of Leni Riefenstahl’s seminal work of Nazi propaganda, Triumph of the Will, flashed through his mind. He meant it as a compliment."

Peters' book Insurgency is on sale now.

