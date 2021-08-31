'We did a great job on Covid': Trump claims he 'saved millions of people' in lie-filled Fox Business rant

Former President Donald Trump claimed on Tuesday that he had saved "millions of people" from dying of Covid-19.

During an interview on Fox Business, host Stuart Varney noted that Florida is "catching hell" from Covid-19 after removing public safety measures like mask requirements.

"We've got to open up," Trump said. "We've got to open up our country. Our country is artificially induced if you look at the money that's being poured into our country through different things including the Fed, including deals that are being made in Congress where they have the majority so they're able to pass things like that fake infrastructure deal."

The former president claimed "that states that have been very open or more open have done better than the ones that are closed in terms of Covid itself."

In fact, CNN has reported that Republican-controlled states like Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Florida and Arkansas "have less than 10% left of their ICU bed capacity."

Trump continued: "We did a great job on Covid, including the fact that I got a vaccine in less than nine months, which would have taken five years. But we did a great job."

The former president said that he opposed vaccine requirements for work and travel.

"Without me, you wouldn't have [the vaccine] for five years and you would have had millions of people throughout the world dead," he insisted. "You would have lost millions and millions of people."

