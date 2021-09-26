Trump is ‘weaponizing civil lawsuits’ — and it’s the dumbest thing he’s done: ex-prosecutor

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner noted that the new lawsuit from President Donald Trump against his niece, Dr. Mary Trump, and the New York Times was a big mistake on his part.

MSNBC's Alex Witt played an interview from Saturday with former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen said that they should all fight the lawsuit. Witt asked if that was the easiest path in the lawsuit.

"Yeah, perhaps threaten that Donald Trump will have to sit in a deposition," suggested Kirschner. "I think he would be hard-pressed after the first question, 'please state your name,' to sort of answer truthfully any other question moving forward if he was grilled by a skilled examiner. So, you know, it looks like this is Donald Trump weaponizing civil lawsuits. And I don't think it sort of escaped us that about 24 hours after we learned there may be more indictments coming in the New York district attorney prosecution of the Trump Organization and Allen Weisselberg, 24 hours later Donald Trump files a $100 million lawsuit against his niece. This to me feels like a tactic, it feels like a distraction more than anything else."

They went on to discuss the subpoena of Steve Bannon by the Jan. 6 select committee and Kirschner explained that if Bannon's lawyers are smart at all they would warn him to use his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination. He explained that based on the comments unveiled in Bob Woodward and Robert Costa's new book Peril, Bannon was essentially pushing sedition.

