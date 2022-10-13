Supreme Court rejects Trump's special master plea after Clarence Thomas refers case to full court
Official White House photo by Andrea Hanks.

The United States Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a motion from former President Donald Trump to intervene after a lower court appointed a special master to evaluate documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate.

"The application to vacate the stay entered by the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit on September 21, 2022, presented to Justice [Clarence] Thomas and by him referred to the Court is denied," an order from the court said.

Trump's team initially sought a special master in the case, but the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit later gave the Justice Department permission to investigate classified documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago.

The U.S. government argued that the Supreme Court should not intervene because Trump had no "plausible" claim of ownership over the government documents.

