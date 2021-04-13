Trump has a new excuse for why Congress can’t see his tax returns: report

Donald Trump continues to resist efforts by investigators to obtain his tax returns.

"Donald Trump said a New York law enabling Congress to ask for his state tax returns no longer applies because he isn't president. The law, known as the Trust Act, allows the state to share the president's tax information with a congressional committee that asks for it. Trump sued the House and Ways and Means Committee to block it from requesting information," Bloomberg News reported Monday.

Trump's lawyers told U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols the law "does not apply to former presidents."

The filing is however an admission that he is not president anymore.

"Trump had also sued the New York attorney general's office and the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance to block them from handing over the information to Congress," Bloomberg News reported. "Nichols dismissed the case against the New York defendants, saying he had no jurisdiction over them, but said that Trump could file his lawsuit in that state. The case against the House Ways and Means Committee was allowed to go on."

Read the full report.