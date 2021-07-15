Tucker Carlson was furious when Trump used Matt Gaetz's phone to call him — feeling like the president's lackey: book

President Donald Trump frequently used Fox News hosts as a free media opportunity and most of them lapped it up. But Tucker Carlson was reportedly unconformtable with the idea of being Trump's lackey, unlike his Fox News colleague Sean Hannity.

In Michael Bender's new book, "Frankly, We Did Win This Election," the night that Trump authorized an airstrike to kill Iranian military official Qasem Soleimani, he was at Mar-a-Lago having dinner with Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), waving over conservative radio host Howie Carr to join them.

"By the time the ice cream dessert arrived, news of the missile strike was breaking and Trump made the rounds to soak up the adulation," Bender described.

At one point, Trump saw Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), calling him over to join them at the dinner table. Gaetz pleaded with Trump not to get the United States into another war. Trump reportedly stared at Gaetz.

"Get Tucker on the phone," he demanded of Gaetz.

Both Gaetz and Carlson opposed any involvement in another Middle East conflict. But, "unlike Gaetz, [Carlson had] grown wary of Trump's calls. Carlson wanted to be a TV show host, not one of Trump's advisers. He was riding along in a golf cart in Florida when he saw Gaetz calling. He answered only to find Trump on the other end. Carlson was upset—both about the strike and that he'd been tricked into taking a call from the president."

"Sixteen Republican senators were calling me, demanding I do this," Trump told Carlson, with the phone on speaker. "They want me to do this, and they're running impeachment. And, you know, it's really not the time to ignore Republican senators. I had to listen to them."

Trump was going through his first impeachment trial, where Republicans would cover for him and block any witnesses being called.

"Maybe that's why they impeached you in the first place, to neuter your instincts," Carlson told Trump.

Bender's new book, "Frankly, We Did Win This Election," is on sale now.