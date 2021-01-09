Twitter banned Trump — and his supporters panicked over their ‘new dystopian future’

President of the United States Donald Trump speaking at the 2018 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. Photo by Gage Skidmore.
Prominent conservative voices panicked on Friday after Twitter finally permanently banned Donald Trump for repeatedly violating the company's terms of service.
"After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," Twitter announced on Friday.
Trump was followed by over 88 million accounts at the time of his permanent suspension.
Leading conservative voices quickly freaked out. Here's what some of them were saying:
We are living Orwell’s 1984. Free-speech no longer exists in America. It died with big tech and what’s left is only… https://t.co/MClQ7LEoQ5— Donald Trump Jr. (@Donald Trump Jr.)1610151032.0
I have suspended my own Twitter account in protest against Twitter’s fascism. I ask all my followers to join me now… https://t.co/TL3d7HfmVR— Mark R. Levin (@Mark R. Levin)1610149813.0
The censorship is disgusting— Tomi Lahren (@Tomi Lahren)1610149209.0
Follow me on @parler_app @seanspicer— Sean Spicer (@Sean Spicer)1610149738.0
How can just conservatives collectively lose millions of followers? How can President @realDonaldTrump get permane… https://t.co/Iq71OAlePT— 🇺🇸ERIC BOLLING🇺🇸 (@🇺🇸ERIC BOLLING🇺🇸)1610149606.0
This is wrong, and it looks like what it purports to prevent -- a seizure of power. All Twitter's recent censorsh… https://t.co/juCMhAxQZd— Joel Pollak (@Joel Pollak)1610148890.0
Should have moved to @parler_app. 🤦♂️ https://t.co/0eNrkSP94h— Brad Parscale (@Brad Parscale)1610150134.0
This is all about politics. https://t.co/89DaT2w3dJ— Tom Fitton (@Tom Fitton)1610150020.0
If you are an investor in Twitter, I'd get out now. https://t.co/LmNpqKkI1T— Ben Domenech (@Ben Domenech)1610149220.0
A direct assault upon the United States -- our way of life, Constitution, and duly elected president. Dangerous a… https://t.co/dFQ8KY0fWK— Steve Cortes (@Steve Cortes)1610150167.0
Twitter says that these two tweets glorified violence and that they removed that account because it "could inspire… https://t.co/JdMBCStBPs— Ryan Saavedra (@Ryan Saavedra)1610149161.0
Jack Dorsey is definitely a cyber FACIST! https://t.co/5unMOcGXG1— Parlertakes🇺🇸 (@Parlertakes🇺🇸)1610150253.0
The First Amendment is being eroded by the minute. The Second Amendment is becoming more important by that same minute.— John Cardillo (@John Cardillo)1610143668.0