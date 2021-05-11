‘We could lose our country’ because GOP politicians won’t ‘hurt Trump’s feelings’: DC insider

Democracy in America could end and the cause could be the refusal of Republicans to hurt Donald Trump's feelings.

At a campaign rally in October, Trump worried about what would happen if he lost to Joe Biden.

"Could you imagine if I lose?" Trump said at a rally in Georgia. "My whole life, what am I going to do? I'm going to say, 'I lost to the worst candidate in the history of politics.' I'm not going to feel so good. Maybe I'll have to leave the country. I don't know."

Of course, Trump went on to be the first Republican to lose Georgia in 28 years -- all while losing the presidency.

Trump's hurt feelings could now be driving the GOP voter suppression efforts, according to David Plouffe, who managed Barack Obama's 2008 campaign.

"And listen, Donald Trump is not the leader of a political party, he is a cult leader," Plouffe told MSNBC's Brian Williams.

"And what's surprising to me is this is somebody who ran for president twice and failed to get more than 47% of the vote either time. Black swan event in 2016, he got a narrow elective college majority. This is not somebody who did well in presidential elections," he said.

"And the big sin, of course, is they want to put themselves in charge of basically deciding who won elections. Not election officials, hack Republican legislators all to basically to coddle Donald Trump's feeling," he explained.



"It is a remarkable thing, we could lose our country because these Republican politicians don't want to hurt Donald Trump's feelings," Plouffe concluded.

Watch: