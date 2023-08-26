'Don’t be fools!' Trump lashes out against conservative WSJ commentator

Donald Trump on Saturday attacked an often-friendly publication, The Wall Street Journal, and one of its award-winning conservative columnists.

Trump, who was recently booked and processed in Georgia in connection with charges that he unlawfully attempted to overturn the state's 2020 election, is reportedly known to follow closely any news mentioning his name. In this case, he took issue with a very specific piece, which he interpreted as saying something offensive about his standing in the 2024 field.

"Could somebody please explain to Dan Henninger of The Wall Street Journal that the Democrats want anybody BUT Donald Trump to run against Crooked Joe Biden, or whoever they choose to run," Trump wrote. "This is why these Radical Left Thugs Indict me every 15 minutes."

He then added:

"If they wanted to run against me, they would make my journey to the Nomination a joyous & beautiful one. Besides, I’m beating Biden badly in the Polls - DeSanctus & everyone else is Losing. The Dems are all about Disinformation. Don’t be fools!"

