Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out at news media after criticism over her feral hog hunting stunt

U. S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is furious at the entire news industry, and especially HuffPost, after it published a report highlighting her latest stunt: a video portraying her as some kind of lighting-powered superhero with a helicopter and an AR-15 shooting a feral pig and criticizing Democrats.

In the video, posted to Facebook, she claims there is "skyrocketing inflation, high diesel fuel, and America last policies."

"Democrats aren't the only ones destroying farmers' ability to put food on the table. We've got wild hogs destroying farmers' fields," says Greene, who has nearly no responsibilities as a Member of Congress. "So we decided to go hog hunting."

Greene takes a large AR-15-styled assault weapon into a helicopter so she can shoot and kill a feral hog from the air. She later poses with the dead carcass on the ground.

Her stunt does nothing to help farmers, but it does help her image with the pro-gun right and serves as a fundraising stunt -- she uses the video to announce a contest for supporters to join her in a helicopter hog-shooting trip.

Wednesday morning HuffPost published a story titled, "Marjorie Taylor Greene Likens Dems To Hogs, Wants Help Shooting Them Dead."

The report notes Greene had "been stripped of her House committee assignments over her use of violent rhetoric, including toward Democrats," and says the "extremist Republican's announcement of a competition to hunt feral pigs did not go over well."

Greene was outraged.

In a seven-part Twitter thread directed at HuffPost she writes, "I demand you change this headline and your lies about me immediately. Your freedom of press is not freedom to lie about me. I NEVER said anything like this and did NOT call for violence on Democrats."

She calls for the reporter and editor to be fired, and then goes off on the entire news media.

"You don’t get to lie about me and many of my colleagues calling us Nazis, fascists, and any other nasty label you type up and get away with it," she tweeted.

"There is not one single Republican that has ever aligned with Nazism, fascism, Marxism, socialism, communism, or any other awful political ideology," she says in carefully-chosen rhetoric.

There are Republicans today exhibiting fascistic behaviors and promoting fascistic ideology. President Joe Biden has clearly criticized the ideology of "MAGA Republicans" as "semi-fascism."

In late August the White House singled out Greene to defend President Biden's "semi-fascism" criticism, saying: “Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green has publicly expressed support for shooting prominent democratic elected officials and suggesting physically assaulting transgender school officials.”

Greene this week celebrated Italy's election of a new neo-fascist prime minister.

Recently, Greene has proudly promoted her support of Christian nationalism, which has been likened to fascism.

"Christian Nationalism is what America needs," she said in August. She promoted it, by name, in September, and as far back as June.

On Wednesday, in her indictment of the entire news media, across all points of view including the right, she asks: "Does America have any journalist of such high character and moral ethics that can resist the powerful temptation to lie, abusing their power of freedom of the press, in order to serve their political party?"

"Tragically, we do not," she concludes.

Watch Greene's video below or at this link: