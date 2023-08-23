Freak basketball accident puts Republican candidate in ER ahead of presidential debate

Gov. Doug Burgum (R-ND), one of the presidential candidates scheduled to attend the first Republican debate in Milwaukee has been hospitalized after a freak accident, and it's unclear he'll be able to make it to the debate, reported CNN on Wednesday morning.

According to reporter Dana Bash, Burgum "was taken to a Milwaukee emergency room Tuesday after suffering an injury while playing a game of pick-up basketball with his staff."

Two sources confirmed to NBC News that the governor suffered an injury to his leg.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

Burgum was one of the later candidates to jump into the race, launching his bid for president in June.

He has also been campaigning in relative obscurity, with the FiveThirtyEight polling aggregation showing he commands just 0.4 percent of voter support in the primary — making the debate a crucial moment for him to introduce himself to voters.

Former President Donald Trump, who is polling far ahead of everyone else will not be attending the debate, leaving his rivals with a clear field to both go after him should they wish, and try to stand out in their own right.