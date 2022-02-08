Kamala Harris' husband rushed from DC high school after bomb threat

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff was visiting Dunbar High School in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday when the Secret Service rushed him from the event and out of the building.

CNN reported that a "credible" bomb threat was called into the school while he was visiting to celebrate Black History Month.

"We have to go," reporters traveling with Emhoff said the agents said.

The principal followed shortly behind, also exiting. About 15 minutes later an announcement told teachers to evacuate the building.

Emhoff is the first "second gentlemen" in history and also the first Jewish spouse of an executive office official. It's unclear if he was the target or if it was an unconnected event.

IN OTHER NEWS: Could Trump be prosecuted and disqualified from office for destroying White House records?