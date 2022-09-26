Rally for Trump-backed Pennsylvania Gov. candidate flops hard after only 60 people show up

Doug Mastriano, the far-right Trump-backed candidate for Pennsylvania governor, held what was supposed to be a "big rally" in the state capital of Harrisburg.

However, the New York Times reports that the rally was a massive flop after only 60 people showed up.

The Times notes that the rally debacle was just the latest setback to Mastriano's campaign, which has drawn criticism for trying to find support on the right-wing social network Gab that is a haven for bigotry and anti-Semitism.

"[Mastriano] is being heavily outspent by his Democratic rival, has had no television ads on the air since May, has chosen not to interact with the state’s news media in ways that would push his agenda, and trails by double digits in reputable public polling and most private surveys," the paper writes. "There’s no sign of cavalry coming to his aid, either: The Republican Governors Association, which is helping the party’s nominees in Arizona, Michigan and six other states, has no current plans to assist Mr. Mastriano, according to people with knowledge of its deliberations."

The Times writes that Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, the RGA's co-chairman, hinted earlier this year that Mastriano might be a "lost cause" unworthy of receiving a major injection of funds.

“We don’t fund lost causes and we don’t fund landslides,” he explained after being asked about Mastriano. “You have to show us something, you have to demonstrate that you can move numbers and you can raise resources.”