Doug Mastriano aide uncovered as Jan. 6 protestor after he blocks press from weekend campaign event

Over the weekend, an aide to far-right gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano blocked press members from entering an event with Mastriano and GOP Senate candidate Kathy Barnette.

The report by NBC News explained that they combed through aide Grant Clarkson's social media and photos and videos from the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and were able to make a clear match. Clarkson's name hasn't been cited among the activist groups tracking participants who have been indicted for their behavior during the insurrection. There's no evidence that Clarkson entered the Capitol and he has denied entering the building.

A childhood friend of Clarkson's was along for the ride, the report said, and that person did breach the Capitol, pushing officers. The friend hasn't been indicted either, the report said.

A site that tracks congressional salaries shows Clarkson as a Congressional intern for Rep. Dan Meuser (R-PA) and Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA) until May 13, 2020. At the time of the attack, Clarkson was no longer an intern nor was he a staffer in Congress.

"I, uh, don't recall smashing any cameras," Clarkson said when asked why he was smiling watching media equipment be destroyed outside the Capitol.

"You're clearly going to put my name out there, and probably some photos of me," Clarkson said.

Read the full report at NBC News.