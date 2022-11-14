Doug Mastriano finally concedes — and cites unanswered prayers for his loss

Republican Doug Mastriano lost by a considerable margin on election night, and regardless of the votes coming in, Mastriano has continued to lose.
After almost a week, Mastriano finally conceded the election to Josh Shapiro. But in his statement, he blamed his failure on someone different: God.
"The results of the 2022 Mid-term Elections are not what we hoped, prayed and fought so hard for, and yet there is still so much for which I am grateful," he said. He went on to say that his "People's Movement" scored more than 2.2 million votes and "defied the odds, and it's a movement that will continue to defy the odds. It must."
It's unclear how Mastriano defied the odds because the odds had him losing.
Having 2.2 million votes is an accomplishment for a state that has over 12 million votes. When Scott Wagner lost in 2018 to Gov. Tom Wolf, he was only able to get just over 2 million votes. When Tom Corbett won in 2010, he earned just 2.1 million votes. Shapiro set records with 2,985,433 votes.