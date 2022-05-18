Trump-endorsed Jan. 6 protestor Doug Mastriano secures Pa. nomination

Election fraud conspiracy theorist Doug Mastriano won the GOP nomination for Gov. of Pennsylvania on Tuesday according to projections by NBC News and CNN.

Mastriano "led the efforts to overturn the state’s 2020 election results" and traveled to DC for the Jan. 6 "stop the steal" rally that preceded the attack on the U.S. Capitol, The Washington Post reported.

"Mastriano, according to a Senate Judiciary Committee report, 'raised a litany of false and debunked claims of widespread election fraud,' both by holding hearings on the subject and reaching out to the Justice Department. And video apparently shows that he even 'took part in the January 6 insurrection' by crossing police lines and breached barricades at the Capitol," the newspaper reported.

Mastriano was subpoenaed in February by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The select committee says Mastriano "was part of a plan to arrange for an 'alternate' slate of electors from Pennsylvania for former President Trump and reportedly spoke with President Trump about post-election activities."

Trump praised Mastriano for the same activities.

"There is no one in Pennsylvania who has done more, or fought harder, for Election Integrity than State Senator Doug Mastriano," Trump said in his endorsement.

"He has revealed the Deceit, Corruption, and outright Theft of the 2020 Presidential Election, and will do something about it," Trump argued. "Doug Mastriano and Dr. Mehmet Oz will make an unbeatable team going into the most important Midterm Election in the history of our Country."

Mastriano will face Attorney General Josh Shapiro in the November general election. The winner of the contest will appoint the secretary of state who will oversee the 2024 election in the battleground state.