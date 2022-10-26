'Nothing to be ashamed of': PA candidate for governor defends hanging with rioters on Jan. 6

Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor, insisted that he had "nothing to be ashamed of" after being seen with a group of rioters on Jan. 6.

During an interview on OAN, host Dan Ball joked that Mastriano was a "dirty insurrectionist" after MSNBC asked Republican Pennsylvania voters if his Jan. 6 actions changed their view of the candidate.

MSNBC's Elise Jordan told the panel of voters that Mastriano was pictured behind a group of rioters who breached a police barricade. The voters, however, would not accept that Mastriano had done anything wrong.

"They tried so hard," Mastriano said of MSNBC. "Two and a half years of information operations."

"Just because you showed up at an event to peacefully assemble," he continued. "By the way, the assembly at the Capitol was a permitted event by the Capitol Police. There were free speech zones and those were permitted by Capitol Police."

Mastriano added: "If you didn't break any laws, you've got nothing to be ashamed of. You know, most people that went there is mostly peaceful — 99% of the people, you know, they came and they left and they did nothing wrong."

Watch the video below from OAN.