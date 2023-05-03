Dozens arrested in Germany in European probe of Italian organized crime

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -German police arrested dozens of people across the country on Wednesday in an investigation of the Italian 'Ndrangheta organised crime group, German public prosecutors and state police said.
The 'Ndrangheta is based in the southern region of Calabria, the toe of Italy's boot, and has surpassed Cosa Nostra to become the most powerful mafia group in the country - and one of the largest crime networks in the world.
The crackdown was part of a coordinated probe by investigators in Germany, Belgium, France, Italy, Portugal and Spain as well as Europol and Eurojust, they said.
The suspects are accused of money laundering, criminal tax evasion, fraud and smuggling of drugs, they added.
State police in Bavaria said the arrests were the result of more than three years of an investigation dubbed "Operation Eureka".
It said that Italian and Belgian investigators believe that the crime group smuggled close to 25 tonnes of cocaine between October 2019 and January 2022 and funnelled more than 22 million euros ($24.24 million) from Calabria to Belgium, the Netherlands and South America.
Among those arrested were four people in Bavaria, 15 in North Rhine-Westphalia, and 10 in the southwestern German state of Rhineland Palatinate, and police seized potential evidence at dozens of locations including homes and offices.
Two suspects who were under investigation in the western state of Saarland, were arrested in Italy. Police did not identify them, saying only that one was 47 years old and the other 25.
German prosecutors said they would hold a news conference later on Wednesday.
($1 = 0.9076 euros)
The papers of the late former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens have been released — giving a glimpse into how the Supreme Court agonized over the fate of abortion rights decades ago, reportedThe New York Times on Tuesday.
The papers come from a time when the Court debated Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the 1992 landmark decision that affirmed abortion rights, in a slightly different form than Roe v. Wade, after widespread speculation from court watchers they would throw out abortion rights altogether.
"In June 1992, less than two weeks before the Supreme Court reaffirmed the constitutional right to abortion established in Roe v. Wade, Justice Anthony M. Kennedy sent a colleague some 'late-night musings.' 'Roe was, at the least, a very close case,' Justice Kennedy wrote in the three-page memorandum, which included reflections on the power of precedent, the court’s legitimacy and the best way to address a cutting dissent," reported Adam Liptak.
"In the Casey decision, Justice Kennedy joined a controlling opinion with Justices Sandra Day O’Connor and David H. Souter that saved the core of the constitutional right to abortion established in Roe in 1973. In June, the current Supreme Court overturned Roe and Casey after considering questions about precedent and the court’s legitimacy, coming to the opposite conclusion from Justice Kennedy."
"The article, attributing its information to 'sources' and 'clerks,' said that 'at least three of the nine justices are planning to draft opinions in Casey' and predicted, correctly, that the decision would be released on June 29," noted the report. "Chief Justice Rehnquist admonished the clerks to follow a rule in the court’s code of conduct, which said, 'There should be as little communication as possible between the clerk and representatives of the press.' He added, underlining the last three words: 'In the case of any matter pending before the court, the least possible communication is none at all.'" This has echoes of the controversy of Samuel Alito's anti-abortion draft leaking early, which led to an investigation that experts broadly criticized as not scrutinizing the justices themselves enough.
The papers reveal more discord in the Court too — including private anger by the majority who wrote the Bush v. Gore decision blocking additional recounts in the 2000 presidential election in Florida, admonishing dissenters for using too harsh of language against them.
"Detox" products promise to do just that, to remove toxins from the body and make us feel fitter and stronger. But is this all just a marketing ploy? Do the products really do anything for us?
Liver, kidneys and lungs detoxify the body
According to Annett Reinke, nutrition specialist at the Consumer Protection Agency in the German state of Brandenberg, the answer is clear: Even the term “detox” itself is misleading.
It promises to detoxify the body, but that’s something the body does anyway. "It does that itself, and quite excellently," agrees Matthias Riedl, a Hamburg-based nutritional physician.
Harmful substances of any kind are broken down by the liver, intestines, kidneys and lungs and then expelled from the body. It is only in the case of acute poisoning, for example due to an overdose of medication, that a doctor has to take countermeasures with an antidote.
It is true that lead from water pipes, for example, can accumulate in fatty tissue. "However, there is no scientific evidence that such a harmful substance can be removed from the body with a detox product," says nutritionist Riedl.
Patches that turn dark
One product that Reinke views with particular scepticism are detox patches. According to the manufacturer’s instructions, the patches should be attached to the soles of the feet in the evening before going to sleep. If the patches turn dark overnight, this is supposed to prove that they have sucked toxins out of the body.
"The darkening could be due to the combination of heat under the covers with moisture," Reinke speculates. But it is not due to detoxification, she says, because there is absolutely no scientific evidence for that.
It is precisely this lack of scientific evidence that ensures that manufacturers are prohibited from using detox promises in the marketing of their products.
At least this applies to food products, according to a 2018 ruling by the German Federal Court of Justice. However: some manufacturers are not complying with this ruling, while others have rewritten the marketing content for their products.
It's important to mention that some detox products do contain quite healthy ingredients such as pumpkin seeds, green tea and healing clay. "They don’t harm the body. However, they also don’t have the promised detoxifying effect,” says Riedl.
Dehydrating products should be avoided
There are also some detox products that are best avoided. Riedl advises against things like detoxifying juice cures, whereby the only nutrition taken for days is juice. These juices, which consist of fruits and vegetables, are far too sugary, and therefore can be a burden for the liver.
Caution is also advised when it comes to dehydrating products: Anyone who consumes these over a longer period, excretes increased amounts of minerals such as sodium, potassium, calcium and magnesium. This can upset the body's electrolyte balance. The result can be cramps or muscle disorders.
So, what can you do if you want to really do something good for your body – but without resorting to patches and powders? The best thing is not to allow so many harmful substances into the body in the first place: "Avoid nicotine and alcohol if possible," advises Reinke.
The nutrition professionals recommend eating plenty of fruit and vegetables. However: "Always wash fruit and vegetables thoroughly before eating them," says Reinke. With leafy vegetables it is advisable to remove the outer leaves as well as the stalk to prevent ingesting heavy metals. Organic produce usually contains fewer harmful substances.
To enable the kidneys to filter out toxins quickly and effectively, you should drink enough liquid - about two to three litres of water and unsweetened teas a day.
A Supreme Court justice has given the city of Naperville, Illinois, a chance to reply to a challenge to the city and state bans on assault weapons, opening the door to a possible high court review of the issue.
Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave the city until Monday to respond to a Naperville gun shop owner who says the ban is unconstitutional and is putting him out of business. Robert Bevis, owner of Law Weapons & Supply, and the National Association for Gun Rights want the bans to be put on hold until lawsuits challenging the bans are resolved.