John Fetterman trolls Dr. Oz with petition nominating him to New Jersey Hall of Fame

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman continues to troll celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz for his longtime New Jersey ties as the two battle for the U.S. Senate seat opened up by the retirement of GOP Sen. Pat Toomey.

Oz has faced questions over his residency after a 2020 People magazine story on his 6-bedroom New Jersey mansion.

Fetterman has repeatedly trolled Oz over his New Jersey ties, even flying a banner above the Jersey shore reading, "Hey Dr. Oz, welcome home to NJ!" with a heart and "John"

And Fetterman released a video from "Jersey Shore" star Snooki.

On Thursday, Fetterman seized upon a 2019 video of Oz hoping to be inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame.

"We all know that Dr. Oz is so proud of being Jersey Strong," Fetterman said in a video posted to social media.

"To honor Dr. Oz's deep New Jersey roots, we thought it would be a great idea to start a petition and help him reach his dream of being inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame," Fetterman said, with his hands forming a heart.