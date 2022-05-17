'Zero pride': Dr. Oz mocked after boasting of campaign rally where Trump only appeared on speaker phone

In a post to Twitter this Tuesday, Trump-endorsed Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz shared a photo from a rally Monday night where former President Trump made a special appearance -- by cellphone, which Oz had to hold a microphone to in order for the audience to hear him.
On the phone with President Trump last night at our rally!pic.twitter.com/6z8tI4y2hb— Dr. Mehmet Oz (@Dr. Mehmet Oz) 1652799033
Oz faces a tough three-way Senate primary against rivals David McCormick and "ultra MAGA" candidate Kathy Barnette, who has made a surprise late surge in the polls despite lacking Trump's endorsement.
The image of Oz holding the mic to his phone because Trump couldn't bother to appear in person was apparently too much for some of his critics to resist.
