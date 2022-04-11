Conservative zeroes in on why backlash over his Dr. Oz endorsement 'has got to be terrifying for Trump'
President Donald Trump (Screen cap).

Allies of former President Donald Trump expressed dismay over the weekend when he endorsed Dr. Oz in the Pennsylvania Senate race.

Writing in The Daily Beast, conservative columnist Matt Lewis argues that the backlash Trump received for the endorsement might finally signal that the GOP base is ready to move on from him in 2024.

Lewis starts by acknowledging that predictions of Trump's political demise have been foiled repeatedly in the past, and he admits that "doing so would serve as a tacit admission that they backed the wrong horse in 2016 and 2020."

But he also imagines scenarios where GOP voters might just say it's time to turn the page even if they have warm feelings for the twice-impeached former president.

"They could also pivot to: Trump created a movement that will survive him," he writes "But he’s getting older, less 'tough,' and besides, Ron DeSantis is less chaotic and better equipped to actually win the culture wars... the idea that he’s past his sell-by date—that 'it’s time to move on'—THAT’s got to be terrifying for Trump, as he imagines a triumphant return to the White House."

Lewis also believes there's actually a chance Trump might accept this rejection without suicide-bombing the GOP in 2024.

"What I’m saying is, there’s a way for Republican voters to retire Trump in a way that preserves his ego and allows Republicans to save face," he said. "And if giving him a gold watch is what it takes, then everyone should chip in."

NOW WATCH: Russian state TV floats 'revenge plan' against America that hinges on making Trump president again

Russian state TV floats 'revenge plan' against America that hinges on making Trump president again www.youtube.com

SmartNews