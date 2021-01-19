Members of anti-gay group 'Super Fun Happy America' arrested for storming Capitol
Twitter/screen grab

Two members of a pro-heterosexuality group known "Super Fun Happy America" were arrested this week in connection with the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Massachusetts residents Suzanne Ianni, 59, and Mark Sahady, 46, were said to have been taken into custody at their respective homes without incident.

According to WBZ, both members of the group "were charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restriction building or grounds without lawful authority and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds."

Ianni and Sahady were identified by photos posted to the "Super Fun Happy America" social media accounts.

The group is known for organizing Boston's straight pride parade in 2019. The group's motto is "It's Great to be Straight."

Ianni is also a Natick Town Meeting member.