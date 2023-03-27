Ohio church pelted with Molotov cocktails after announcing plan to host drag story hour

A church in Ohio that intends to host a drag show brunch and story hour says that it was pelted with Molotov cocktails late last week.

Local news station Fox 8 reports that the Community Church of Chesterland, Ohio, has been apparently targeted with violence over its decision to host the show, as its sign announcing the show was hit with both Molotov cocktails and a sledgehammer.

While the vandals did little damage to the church itself and no one was inside the building at the time of the attack, Pastor Jess Peacock tells Fox 8 that the organization is nonetheless taking extra security precautions going forward.

"That kind of violence is pitiful," she tells Fox 8. "There are people who say, ‘think of the children, think of the children.’ Well, children go here. We have a preschool here."

The church is still holding the event, which will consist of both a drag-themed brunch that will be open to anyone 18 years or older, and then a drag story hour available to people of all ages.

Drag shows have increasingly come under attack in recent months from both right-wing protesters from organizations such as the Proud Boys and from Republican state legislatures who have placed legal restrictions on venues that host such events.