Drake Bell’s wife files for divorce a week after Nickelodeon star went missing

"While doing so, Tenpenny uncorked a firehose of untrue and misleading claims about vaccination," the local outlet reported. "She baselessly linked vaccines to diseases like ALS and cancer, and made her now-infamous remarks about vaccines (which unequivocally do not magnetize their recipients)."

“I’m sure you’ve seen the pictures all over the internet of people who have had these shots and now they’re magnetized,” Tenpenny said at the time. “They can put a key on their forehead and it sticks … There have been people who have long suspected there’s an interface, yet to be defined, an interface between what’s being injected in these shots and all of the 5G towers.

The bill failed, but the State Medical Board of Ohio reportedly contacted Tenpenny about five weeks after her testimonial comments for unspecified reasons. She didn't respond to those requests, leading to the potential discipline she's facing, according to Cleveland.com's report.

"In other words, Tenpenny risks have her license suspended not for her vaccine commentary but for refusing to cooperate with a state investigation that launched shortly afterward," the outlet reported. "The state has never explained what prompted it to start an investigation into Tenpenny in the first place."