Drake Bell’s wife files for divorce a week after Nickelodeon star went missing

Drake Bell attends Thirst Project's 10th Annual Thirst Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sept. 28, 2019, in Beverly Hills, California. - David Livingston/Getty Images North America/TNS
The wife of ex-Nickelodeon star Drake Bell has filed for divorce one week after the actor was reported missing and endangered but was subsequently located. Janet Von Schmeling filed a dissolution of marriage petition on Thursday in Los Angeles County’s Superior Court, citing “irreconcilable differences,” People reported. She also requested legal and physical custody of their child in addition to spousal support The couple, who were married for four years, share a 2-year-old son, Wyatt. They separated in September. The divorce filing comes after Bell had a “falling out” with Von Schmeling and t...