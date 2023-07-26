Drought-hit Panama Canal restricts daily crossings in water-saving move

By Elida Moreno PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - The Panama Canal will extend restrictions on ships' maximum depth, it said on Tuesday, and it has limited average crossings at one of the world's busiest trade passages to just 32 ships a day as a prolonged drought continues. The Panama Canal Authority (ACP) will maintain a depth limit of 44 feet, or 13.41 meters, for neo-Panamax container ships. In June, the authority put off further restrictions that would have brought depth limits up half a foot, meaning ships would have needed to lighten their loads to float higher. During Panama's rainy season, an a...