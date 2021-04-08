Duck Dynasty stars reveal racists attacked their biracial son
Korie Robertson with her son Will and Duck Dynasty stars (Photos: Instagram and A&E promotional photos)

Speaking out on their Facebook Live show, "Duck Dynasty," stars Korie and Willie Robertson revealed that the show's racist fans attacked their biracial son Will.

They explained that they "didn't think about" race until starring "Duck Dynasty" on A&E and that's when they started seeing "ugly" comments, People magazine revealed.

"People were like, 'Wait, who's the Black kid? Who does he belong to?' We're like, 'Our son?' " Korie said

"When Duck Dynasty hit, when we were on television and you had all these racist people on there making all kinds of ugly comments," Willie revealed. "For us, it was weird because then now he can see that."

Will, now 19, was only 10 when the show began though he didn't begin thinking about race until he was older, he said.

"I was one of the only Black kids in my grade. My friends were white," he said. "I would look at myself in the mirror and be like, 'Oh, I'm just a little bit darker.'"

"As I got older, I started realizing that, 'Oh gosh, I'm a lot different,'" he recalled thinking.

In a video with Yandy & Mendeeces Harris, Willie and Korie talked about raising a Black child. Korie said that she hopes that they raised Will to be able to handle the horrors of today's society.

"I hate it that there are still people that are racist in the world," Korie said. "I think it's a terrible thing and I just hope and pray that one day we will live in a world where racism just does not exist, where no one is judged for the color of their skin. But unfortunately, we do live in that world right now, that there are some people who still feel that way, and we've taught Will how to deal with that and we hope he's prepared."

Read the full piece at People.com.