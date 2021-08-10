‘Dumbest person on Capitol Hill’ Madison Cawthorn slammed for trying to draw Barack Obama – Ted Cruz comparison
Madison Cawthorn (Screen Grab)

Republicans are working extra hard Monday to try to use former President Barack Obama's scaled-down 60th birthday party on Martha's Vineyard as an opportunity to score points, but to do so they'll have to put their "no mask mandates!" and "no vaccine mandates!" hypocrisy on hold for a day.

Take Republican freshman Congressman Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina, who is getting absolutely dragged after he tried to score points by comparing the 44th U.S. President to GOP Senator Ted Cruz of Texas.

"Democrats were outraged when Ted Cruz took a trip to Cancun, but remain silent about Obama's birthday bash...funny how that works," Cawthorn, not understanding the irony of his tweet, declared.

Some were only too happy to explain his illogical reasoning to him:

SmartNews