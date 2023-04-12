Pennsylvania teacher shot and killed in front of son at drive-thru: reports
Police Tape (AFP)

A history teacher from Pennsylvania was killed at a Dunkin' drive-thru in a "targeted" shooting with her son present, reported The Daily Beast on Wednesday.

"Rachel King, 35, was shot multiple times in Cheltenham Township early Tuesday while her son sat in the back seat of their vehicle, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said in a statement. "King taught history to seventh- and eighth-graders at Grover Cleveland Mastery Charter School in Tioga, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Police have not yet revealed a motive but described the shooting as a 'targeted murder.'"

According to the report, the suspect is "described as a man with a thin build wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with the hood up." He followed King before opening fire on her vehicle.

King's son, aged 11, was uninjured in the attack.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported: "Classes were dismissed early Tuesday, at 1:45 p.m. Yvette Núñez, chief external affairs officer for Mastery Charter Schools, described King’s death as a tremendous loss for her students and colleagues ... There will be on-site counseling services available for students at the school on Wednesday, and classes will have a delayed start at 10:10 a.m, Núñez said."

