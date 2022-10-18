John Durham loses in court again — Russian analyst Igor Danchenko found not guilty on all counts: report

The special counsel investigating the origins of the investigation into Donald Trump's ties to Russia suffered yet another loss in court on Tuesday when Igor Danchenko was found not guilty on all four counts of lying to the FBI.

"The verdict in federal court in Alexandria, Va., is another blow for special counsel John Durham, who has now lost both cases that have gone to trial as part of his nearly 3½-year investigation," The Washington Post reports. "Durham, who was asked by Attorney General William P. Barr in 2019 to review the FBI’s investigation of the Trump campaign in 2016, is sure to face renewed pressure to wrap up his work following the verdict."

Durham began his review in 2019 at the behest of then-Attorney General William Barr. He was appointed special counsel by Barr fifteen days before the 2020 election.

"Trump predicted Durham would uncover 'the crime of the century' inside the U.S. law enforcement and intelligence agencies that investigated his campaign’s links to Russia," the newspaper reported. "But so far, no one charged by the special counsel has gone to prison, and only one government employee has pleaded guilty to a criminal offense. In both trials this year, Durham argued that people deceived FBI agents, not that investigators corruptly targeted Trump."

Trump has continued to insist his Trump ties were a "hoax" despite Durham's failure to back up his claims in court.

"Durham, a longtime federal prosecutor who was U.S. attorney in Connecticut during the Trump administration, personally argued much of the government’s case against Danchenko," the newspaper reported. "The trial could be Durham’s last. A grand jury that the special counsel had been using in Alexandria is now inactive, people familiar with the matter have told The Washington Post, though the status of a similar panel in D.C. was not immediately clear."

